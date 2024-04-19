Deadline for pre-K lottery in RCSD is approaching

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday, April 19 is the deadline for city residents to register their children for free pre-K classes in the Rochester City School District for this September.

Registration is open to children who will be 3 or 4 years old by Dec. 1. You can register for the pre-K lottery on RCSD’s website here.

Families will be informed of their child’s assigned program in June. If you don’t get your first choice of school, your child will be placed on a waiting list according to the lottery number. Following the lottery, seats are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. If classes are filled, your child can be put on additional waiting lists.