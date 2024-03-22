Deadline to apply for Rochester’s charter school lottery is April 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Applications are open for Rochester’s charter school lottery for the 2024-2025 school year. The application is due on Monday, April 1 before midnight.

You can apply here. The website also has information about academics, extracurricular activities, and after-school activities for all Rochester’s K-12 charter schools. Families can apply to as many charter schools as they want and an application in Spanish is available.

Charter schools are free public schools. There are no tests or entrance fees and the schools will welcome students who need extra help in school or are English language learners.

Applications are open for all grades, with more than 900 seats expected at the Kindergarten level. More than 8,500 children are enrolled in Rochester’s K-12 charter schools. Here is a list of the locations:

Academy of Health Sciences Charter School, grades 5-8

Citizenship & Science Academy of Rochester Charter School, grades K-4 (expanding to grade 12)

Discovery Charter School, grades K-6

Eugenio María de Hostos Charter School, grades K-12

Exploration Elementary Charter School for Science & Technology, grades K-5

Genesee Community Charter Schools, grades K-6

Innova Girls Academy Charter School, grades K-3 (expanding to grade 6)

Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts, grades K-6

Rochester Academy Charter School, grades K-12

Rochester Academy of Science Charter School, grades K-3 & 9-10 (expanding to grade 12)

Rochester Prep Charter School, grades K-12

University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, grades 6-12

Vertus High School, grades 9-12

Young Women’s College Prep Charter School, grades 7-12