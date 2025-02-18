Deadly car crash on State Route 98 in Alexander

ALEXANDER, N.Y. – A Batavia woman died in a car crash in the Town of Alexander.

On Feb. 16 around noon, police said they responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 98.

Anya R. Rambuski, 54, lost control of her car while traveling northeast, hitting an oncoming Jeep, according to police.

Rambuski was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Jeep driver and passenger suffered minor injuries.