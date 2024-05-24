Debate continues over bill to raise state’s deposit on bottles and cans

ALBANY, N.Y. — The bottle deposit debate continues in Albany. A proposed law would raise the deposit on bottles and cans from 5 to 10 cents.

News10NBC has reported on the bill since August of 2022. Supporters say they’re confident the measure will pass. They say it will reduce solid waste statewide but businesses and groups opposed to the change have taken to Facebook.

They’ve posted ads, including one that claims the bill is backed by radical activists and would cost New Yorkers more than $5 billion. If approved before the end of this legislative sessions, the increase could take effect as soon as next year.