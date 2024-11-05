Decision 2024: Live coverage across our region

As voters headed to the polls across the Finger Lakes Region, so did News10NBC. Our crews made pit stops in Livingston, Wayne, Orleans, Ontario, Yates, and Monroe County to chat with voters.

Reporter Hailie Higgins started her morning at East High School, where folks were lined up before 6 a.m. to cast their vote.

Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke was in Livingston County at 4 p.m., where there might be a few close races.

Reporter Antonina Tortorello spoke with voters in Orleans County about what topics mattered the most to them in this election. Voters told Antonina they like the tradition of voting on Election Day.

“The price of everything is so outrageous,” said voter Gary Dusett. “We need to do something about it.”

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean went to Branchport, Yates County — the third smallest voting population in a county in New York State. Though small, it usually has one of the highest percentage voting turnouts.

Berkeley talked with a few voters after their cast their ballots.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “And how do you feel?”

Voter: “Great. ‘Cuz I voted for Trump.”

Another voter: “Because we think he’s going to bring the country back to what it used to be.”

Voter: “Yes and that’s what we need. We need our country back.”

Some voters were emotional.

Third voter: “I think it’s important for women to come out and vote today for other women.”

Berkeley: “Have you ever felt like this in previous elections?”

Third voter: “No.”

Even though he’s usually checking up on the Buffalo Bills at this point in the week, News10NBC’s Ian Mills drove out to Wayne County where early voting turnout reached new heights. Over 60,000 people are registered to vote in the county. 10,000 people voted early.

“But I think because of the early voting we had for a whole week it’s not as busy as it might’ve been,” said Wayne County Election Inspector, Stella Reschke.

In addition to our live, on-air coverage, News10NBC will have continued coverage through our mobile app and YouTube channel from 7:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.