Decision 2024: Election results across the nation

Polls are starting to close around the country and ballots are results are filtering in throughout the United States. From the presidential race to your local races, you can get the most up-to-date results by clicking this link.

So far, Indiana, Kentucky, and New Hampshire have announced their projected winner. You can see the updated electoral college map for the Presidential Election by clicking here.

For a state-by-state breakdown of the Presidential Election, click here.

Battleground states to keep an eye on: