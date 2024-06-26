Decision 2024: Primary Election races and results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 for the 2024 Primary Election. In addition, voters had the chance to cast their ballots during the early voting period from June 15 to June 23.

There are some highly anticipated races this year, including whether former Mayor Lovely Warren will defeat Michael Geraci to become the Democratic nominee for Rochester City Court judge.

Click here for a guide for this year’s Primary Election and the races to keep an eye on.

You can see the list of races and candidates in Monroe County here:

Results of Notable Races

Member of Assembly – 13th District

Candidates/Current Standings:

Willie J Lightfoot (D), 1,021 votes

Demond L Meeks (D), 1,762 votes

Winner: Not yet determined

Rochester- City Court Judge

Candidates / Current Standings

Michael F Geraci (D), 2,934 votes

Lovely A Warren (D), 2,289 votes

Winner: Note yet determined

Representative in Congress 24th District – Republican

Candidates / Current Standings:

Claudia Tenney (R), 3,168 votes

Mario Fratto (R), 1,534 votes

Winner: Not yet determined

Other Races

For the results of all the local races for the 2024 Primary Election, click here.

For the results of all the statewide races, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updates once elections results start to roll in.