Decision 2024: Two minutes of unedited airtime for each major party candidate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 2024 election is less than three weeks away. As part of WHEC’s election coverage we offered two minutes of free airtime to each major party candidate to make their case to you.
The rules:
- Each candidate gets two minutes
- No editing
- No advice given to candidates
- Each candidate only gets one take
Not everyone took the offer. News10NBC will air two candidates a day on News10NBC at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. If you miss a candidates two minutes on air, we have each candidates and their 2 minutes of time below.
Once a candidates two minutes has aired on News10NBC, it will be added to this story. The candidates are listed in the order in which they air.
Democratic incumbent for State Assembly, 136th District: Sarah Clark
Republican incumbent for State Senate, 54th District: Pam Helming
Republican challenger for State Assembly, 137th District: Marcus Williams