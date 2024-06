VICTOR, N.Y. — A deer, a car, and a box truck were all involved in a crash around Victor on Monday morning.

New York State troopers say the driver of a Prius hit a deer on I-90 just after 2 a.m. While waiting for the Prius to be towed away, the driver got out, leaving the car in the road with no one inside. That’s when a box truck crashed into the back of the Prius. No one was injured.