Democrat and Chronicle employees will go on strike Saturday if they don’t reach a deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Employees at the Democrat and Chronicle have voted to authorize a strike.

Members of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester say they will strike starting Saturday if they can’t reach a deal with Gannett, the owner of the Democrat and Chronicle, by the end of the week.

Union leaders say they’ve gone five years without a contract. Canandaigua Daily Messenger employees will also strike. This comes just days before the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

News10NBC has reached out to Gannett for a comment and is waiting to hear back.