Democrat and Chronicle workers could strike Saturday if no contract deal in place

Gannett workers prepare to strike if no deal reached

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Workers at the Democrat and Chronicle could strike Saturday, if Gannett doesn’t reach a deal for a contract with them by Friday.

Members of the Rochester Newspaper Guild voted to authorize the strike. They say they’ve been working without a contract for five years.

This comes ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Reporter Gary Craig says the big issue is wages.

“We have new, young employees who really have a hard time living off a salary; middle career employees who’ve just seen nothing in the way of raises for years and years and are really, especially with the workload they carry, are incredibly underpaid. And veteran employees, too, who haven’t seen increases either,” said Craig.

He said the guild membership, which also includes staff at the Daily Messenger in Canandaigua, is down to 24 members, maybe a quarter of what it used to be.

“I’ve been here 34 years and really it’s been 20-plus years of layoffs, downsizing, buyouts, furloughs. My staff the early years was 100-plus reporters and photographers. Our membership in the guild is down to 24 people – that’s a combination reporters, photographers, designers, whichever. And the community definitely sees it; they definitely see sadly how we’re failing to cover things that we need to be covering. We bust our butt every day to do what we can, but there’s so much that we miss,” Craig said.

News10NBC has reached out to Gannett for comment and is still waiting to hear back.