Democrat & Chronicle is moving its printing operations to New Jersey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Democrat & Chronicle will be closing its printing plant at Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece. Its printing is relocating to New Jersey.

The Gannett-owned paper made the announcement on Wednesday morning. 108 employees will be without a job come April when the plant shuts down.

The D&C began printing at the plant in 1997 after moving its operation from the Gannett Headquarters in downtown Rochester. The D&C and other newspapers in New York State including the Daily Messenger of Canandaigua will now be printed in Rockaway, New Jersey.