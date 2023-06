ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three incumbents will try to fend off challenges to retain their seats on the city school board.

Ricardo Adams, Beatriz LeBron, and Amy Maloy are seeking reelection.

First-time candidates Maria Cruz, Vince Felder, Jacqueline Griffin, and Isaiah Santiago are also running for the school board.

Willa Powell is not seeking reelection this fall.

The general election is Nov. 7.