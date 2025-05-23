Dentzel Carousel at Ontario Beach Park reopens for summer season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The summer season is approaching, which means the Dentzel Carousel at Ontario Beach Park has reopened for the season.

The carousel opened Friday, with its hours set from noon to 7 p.m. From Friday through Memorial Day Monday, the carousel is offering free rides.

For the rest of the season after Memorial Day, rides will be $1 for a single ride. For a wrist band that allows you to ride the carousel all day, it is $5. A punch card is also available which gives you 12 rides valid anytime for $10.

Here is the carousel’s full operating schedule for the season:

Post Memorial Day until June 20: Open Saturdays and Sundays noon to 7 p.m.

Open Saturdays and Sundays noon to 7 p.m. June 20 through Labor Day: Open seven days a week noon to 7 p.m.

The carousel is open until September 1. During its off season, the carousel has gone through renovations such as repaired and refinished floors, updated sound system where live voice announcements and modern digital music can be played and a new lighting system which allows the building to be themed to various holidays.

See some photos provided by Monroe County of the carousel below: