Department of Health launches interactive heat risk and illness dashboard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Health is launching a new interactive dashboard that will allow health officials to determine the forecasted level of heat-related health risks in their area.

What will be called the “New York State Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard,” this tool will use data from the National Weather Service New York State Mesonet (via the New York State Weather Risk Communications Center), and the New York State Department of Health.

This dashboard will show updated heat outlook and recent patterns in heat-related illness across the state, that will be shown along with recent useful historical data.

It will also have the Heat Risk forecast embedded into the dashboard, which uses a five-level color-coded scale to show the potential risks of heat-related impacts for up to seven days in advance.

The State Health Commissioner James McDonald says this tool will help people understand the risk hot weather presents to people.

During the warmer months, the DOH is also working with local health departments across the state to maintain the Cooling Center Finder, which shows the location of local places for people to get cool if they don’t have access to a cool spot in their home.

To see the Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard, click here. For the Cooling Center Finder, click here.