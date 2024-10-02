Depleted Bills defense loses Von Miller for 4 games following NFL suspension

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will look to rebound after a 35-10 loss from this past Sunday, but their already-diminished defensive unit will be missing another star. News10NBC’s Ian MIlls was in Orchard Park Wednesday and heard from Coach McDermott for the first time since Von Miller’s suspension.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was suspended for four games on Tuesday. The outside linebacker was suspended without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, meaning his next game won’t be until week 9.

Miller was arrested last December, turning himself in to police outside of Dallas after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who was pregnant at the time.

The NFL has not come out right and said that incident was the reason for the suspension and when Sean McDermott was asked about it, he simply said, he wasn’t in a position to say whether or not the suspension was in response to that December 2023 incident.

“I’m not in a position to go into the details on it,” McDermott said. “You can assume what you can assume, that’s where we’re at on it. We respect the decision made by the league and really it’s out of our control. Really what we have to focus on, is it’s an opportunity for someone on our football team to step up.”

And yeah, guys have had to step up, whether it’s with the linebackers like Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard sidelined or the defensive backs like Taron Johnson and Taylor Rapp. The Bills defense is already depleted.

“Proud of the way that guys have stepped up,” McDermott said. “They’ve had to deal with quite a few situations: injuries, and now in this case, the suspension with Von. I expect the same quite honestly, somebody’s gonna step up, that’s what in that locker room. Somebody needs to step up and that have to this point.”

McDermott also added that out of respect for the situation, he wasn’t gonna get in to whether or not Von was in the building.

The Bills are coming off their biggest loss since 2021 and will hope to bounce back against the Houston Texans and prior teammate Stefon Diggs.