Deputies: Ambulance crashes into utility pole, driver blames sun glare

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say someone was brought to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance Saturday.

Deputies say an East Bloomfield Ambulance was driving west on State Route 5 and 20, and drove off the road and hit a utility pole. The ambulance driver told police he couldn’t see because of a glare from the sun.

There were no patients in the ambulance when it crashed.

The passenger in the ambulance, who was also an employee, was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with a neck injury.

State Route 5 and 20 was shut down Saturday while RG&E fixed the utility pole.