Deputies arrest multiple people during Perinton burglary bust

PERINTON, N.Y. — Eight people were arrested Thursday night after Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies busted a burglary in Perinton.

Deputies say around 8:40 p.m. they went to investigate a burglary at a house, and found several people at the scene on Eaglesfield Way. Officials say those people broke into the home, one person had an illegal handgun, and another had three stolen credit cards.

Details on the arrests:

Stephan T. Rodriguez, 25, of Rochester is charged with:

Burglary in the First Degree (Class B-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C-Felony)

Rodriguez was arraigned, is at the Monroe County Jail, and is being held on an $8,000 cash or $15,000 bond.

Tony D. Davis Jr., 34, of Rochester is charged with:

Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C-Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A-Misdemeanor)

Davis was arraigned, brought to the Monroe County Jail, and is being held on $1,000 cash or $4,000 bond.

Misael J. Marrero, 18, of Rochester is charged with:

Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C-Felony)

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E-Felony) (3 Counts)

Marerro was arraigned, brought to the Monroe County Jail, and is being held on $2,000 cash or $5,000 bond.

Jonah Pacheco, 21, of Rochester is charged with:

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Class A-Misdemeanor)

Crystal Fuentes, 18, of Rochester is charged with:

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Class A-Misdemeanor)

Pacheco, Fuentes, and two teens were released on appearance tickets.