Deputies chase car throughout Rochester after attempted theft at dealership

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies chased a car throughout Rochester on Thursday morning and are still looking for suspects.

Deputies say the suspects they were pursuing tried to steal cars from the Garber Automotive dealership on West Henrietta Road. After witnesses reported two people in masks trying to steal cars at the dealership, deputies responded and saw the suspects leaving in an SUV.

Deputies chased the SUV on West Henrietta Road and into the City of Rochester. After the SUV crashed into a parked car on Wellington Avenue, the people inside ran through the neighborhood to escape authorities.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 911.