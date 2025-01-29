Deputies close road in Rush, respond to 5 separate crashes on same stretch

RUSH, N.Y. — Deputies have shut down a road in Rush as they respond to five separate crashes and for extreme winter weather.

Route 15A between Keyes and Plains road is currently shut down as deputies work with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the town’s DOT to make the road safe for drivers.

Five separate car crashed also happened on that same stretch Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear how many cars were involved in all the crashes. One person has a minor injury, but no one was taken to the hospital.

News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for the incoming lake effect snow, which is expected to last until later Wednesday evening.