Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight.

MCSO said about 20 kids were causing issues throughout the night and refused to leave when staff members told them to. Instead, the kids fought with the staff members and one sustained minor injuries, according to deputies. The employee was taken to the hospital.

Deputies are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 911.