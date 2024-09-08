Deputies: Dog dies after woman leaves it in camper for days with untreated cancer

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman is facing charges after deputies say she left her dog alone in a camper in August. The camper was near Route 5 & 20 in West Bloomfield.

The Ontario County Humane Society says deputies contacted them on August 3, after a neighbor called to complain. Another neighbor found the poodle-type dog, Lucky, in the camper. Officials say the dog was left there when his owner, Ms. Lee, left to go to Rochester. Lee had been gone for several days.

The humane society says the camper was very hot, full of feces and rotten food, and the Lucky was covered in fleas and gnats. They say there wasn’t any food or water left for Lucky, and it had an untreated absess under his eye.

On August 29, officials say Lee went back to the camper and was arrested. She’s been charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment. Lee was given an appearance ticket and will appear in court at a later date.

Lucky saw a vet, who found the dog had cancer that quickly spread to the rest of its body. Lucky had to be euthanized on September 4, as the cancer spread and couldn’t be treated.