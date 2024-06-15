Deputies: Driver flees from head-on crash in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — Deputies are looking for a driver they say took off after a crash.

It happened on Italy Valley Road near the Ontario County Line. Deputies say Joshua Presher was driving on Italy valley Road on his motorcycle when a truck driving the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit Presher head-on.

Officials say the truck kept on driving after the crash, towards Naples New York.

The truck is believed to be a white GMC Sierra, with damage on the front end.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver. Anyone with information about the driver or the crash, please call deputies at 315-536-4438.