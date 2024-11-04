Deputies: Driver takes off running after crashing into a mailbox in Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. — Deputies are investigating after a driver took off running after a crash in Sweden Monday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a car crashed into a mailbox around 2 p.m. on Fourth Section Road, and the driver appeared to be injured but took off running.

Deputies used dogs and drones to try and find the driver, but have not found them yet. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.