Deputies: Fired Walmart employee threatens to leave bombs at Geneva store

GENEVA, N.Y. — Deputies say a Walmart employee made threats to leave explosive devices at a the store after being fired.

Sheriff’s deputies at the scene on Burrall Street made sure the store was safe, and arrested 18-year-old Marselino Aguilera. Officials say Aguilera admitted to deputies he made threats about putting bombs throughout the store.

Aguilera was taken to Ontario County Jail, and will be in Geneva Town Court at a later date.