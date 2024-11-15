Deputies: Garbage truck crashes into utility pole, knocks out power for part of Town of Sweden

SWEDEN, N. Y. — A portion of the Town of Sweden’s power has been knocked out after deputies say a garbage truck crashed into power lines and a utility pole.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies have closed down the following areas:

Sweden Walker Rd closed at Rt. 31. No northbound traffic from Rt. 31 onto Sweden Walker Rd.

Sweden Walker Rd Closed at Canal Rd. No southbound traffic on Sweden Walker Rd.

The crash happened on Sweden Walker Road between Wohlers Drive and Brockport Spencerport Road. The driver was the only person in the garbage truck, and no one was hurt.

Utility crews are at the scene working to restore power. Deputies say the road closure will likely last through rush hour traffic, so it’s best to avoid this area if possible.