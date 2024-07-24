Deputies hosting informational night for those interested in law enforcement careers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking for a job in law enforcement or have questions about the field? The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an informational night Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

You’ll be able to hear from recruiters about the job, pay, benefits, and the hiring process. The event is being held at the Monroe County Public Safety Training Facility on Scottsville Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for part-time road patrol deputies. The deadline to apply is August 2.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.