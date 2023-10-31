Deputies investigate after car stolen from Brighton crashes on Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a string of car-break-ins overnight in the Fairport-Perinton area culminated into a high speed, rollover crash in downtown Rochester.

Deputies say they were investigating the car break-ins when they came upon a suspicious SUV. Deputies say the SUV sped off on Route 286 until they lost it.

Minutes later, around 1:10 a.m., a call came in for a crash on the Inner Loop near Union Street in the city. The sheriff’s office says it was the same SUV and later confirmed that it was stolen from Brighton.

Deputies say that despite using K9’s and drones, the driver ran from the scene and got away. They say they’re worried the driver may be injured due to the nature of the crash. If you have any information about this crash, you’re urged to call 911.