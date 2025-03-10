Deputies investigate report at Bay Trail of a student who allegedly had a weapon, along with marijuana at school

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a student at Bay Trail Middle School who allegedly brought a weapon and marijuana to school.

According to the Penfield School District, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called this afternoon out of caution. The district also said Bay Trail, along with Scribner Elementary School, were put into a hold-in-place while deputies investigated.

Investigations determined there was no weapons or marijuana at Bay Trail, the school district said. The hold-in-place was then lifted after the investigation findings and students continued with the rest of the school day as normal, according to the school district.

The school district thanked the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for “thoroughly investigating this report,” and they appreciate the patience from all the students and staff while the investigation took place.