Deputies: Man arrested after police chase, drove through multiple fields

PALMYRA, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a police chase in Wayne County.

Deputies said the suspect, Colby Sears, didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over for running a stop sign. As Sears continued to drive, officials say he drove through multiple fields and never stopped for deputies.

Eventually, deputies say they identified Sears as the driver and he was brought to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Sears was released with appearance tickets.

He is due to appear before the Town of Palmyra and Town of Macedon Court at a later date.

Sears was charged with the following:

Unlawful fleeing a police office in the third degree.

obstructing government administration in the second degree.

Sears was also charged with multiple traffic violations.