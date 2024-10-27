Deputies: Man assaults hospital staff

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — A man is in jail after deputies say he assaulted hospital staff at the Clifton Springs Hospital Emergency Department.

Ontario County Sheriff deputies arrested and charged Dante Gile with assault. Investigators say on Thursday, Gile prevented hospital staff from doing their job. Deputies say Gile “threatened, physically fought, and attempted to bite staff.” Multiple nurses and security guards were injured as a result.

Gile is being held at the Ontario County Jail and awaits arraignment.

