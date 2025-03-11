Deputies: Man charged after trying to sneak contraband into Monroe County Jail

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they have charged a man after he tried to conceal contraband into Monroe County Jail.

Deputies said on March 4, 30-year-old Kevin Williams was sent to Monroe County Jail after being sentenced to state prison.

During a screening process while awaiting his transfer, a body scan raised concerns of a possible “concealment of contraband,” according to deputies.

Williams discharged a balloon filled with contraband, deputies said.

Deputies also said they transported Williams to a local hospital where he passed two more balloons where they discovered two razor blades, synthetic cannabinoids and marijuana in the balloons.

Williams was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband in the first and second degrees.