PENFIELD, N.Y. — A man died from his injuries after a crash in Penfield Wednesday night.

Deputies say the crash happened on Route 441around 6 p.m. when the man, 77-year-old Lawrence Laplant, had a medical emergency while driving and crashed into several other cars.

Laplant was rushed to the hospital, where he died days later from his injuries.

Drivers in the other cars involved were not injured.