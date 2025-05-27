Deputies: Motorcyclists arrested after racing at over 100 mph in Canandaigua

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Two men in their 20s were arrested late Monday night after deputies say they were racing each other and wouldn’t pull over.

It happened just before midnight on State Route 332 near Farmington-Canandaigua Townline Road. Deputies say Reed BcBride and Devin Chamberlain were spotted racing each other on motorcycles, hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour.

As deputies tried to pull the motorcyclists over, they say both men started driving even faster and ran a red light.

Eventually, Chamberlain was arrested despite trying to get away, according to deputies at the scene. Officials say McBride continued speeding until NYSP was able to arrest him shortly later as well. Both Chamberlain and McBride were taken to the Ontario County Jail, given appearance tickets, and released. Their motorcycles were impounded from the scene.

Both men have court appearances scheduled for a later date.