Deputies remind Bills fans to stay away from construction site of new stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Bills Mafia to stay away from the construction site of the team’s new stadium.

Deputies say that, since mid-September, 10 people have been arrested for trespassing in the construction zone. In addition, a man was injured in September after falling into a construction pit at the new Bills stadium before the kickoff of the home opener, reported our Buffalo NBC affiliate.

In preparation for the Divisional Round playoff game against the Chiefs, extra security will be on hand at the site.

The new stadium is still set to be completed by fall of 2026 on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park. You can see News10NBC’s interview with the designers of the $1.5 billion stadium here.