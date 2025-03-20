Deputies search for man they say is ‘armed and dangerous’ in wanted drug sales investigation

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies said they are trying to catch a suspect who they consider armed and dangerous.

Jonathan Mathews, 26, was identified as a suspect in a drug sales investigation on Bristol Street in Canandaigua.

Deputies said Matthews allegedly drove into an unmarked police car and fled when deputies attempted to arrest him Monday. A police pursuit left the city, heading towards Farmington when the pursuit was stopped to “assure the safety of the public,” deputies said.

Matthews has an outstanding Ontario County Bench Warrant for charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance and will be facing additional felony drug charges and charges for the pursuit that will be filled upon his arrest deputies said.

Officials urged anyone with information about Mathews to call 911.

Here is a photo of the car, a Black 2016 BMW X5 Deputies said Matthews was driving on Monday.

