Deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

CHILI, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released a description of the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run back in July.

Investigators are seeking assistance in locating the driver of a gray Mitsubishi Outlander who was on 390 at about 11:30 p.m. on July 16, 2024.



Anyone with information is asked to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov and reference CR #24-124932.https://t.co/lsqNqG0LgU — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) September 5, 2024

Deputies say the car is a grey Mitsubishi Outlander.

Daniel Burke, 63, was hit and killed around 11:30 p.m. on July 16. It happened on I-390 in the northbound lanes near Exit 21 to Lyell Avenue.

If you have any information about that grey Mitsubishi Outlander or its driver, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

