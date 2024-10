ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you seen this girl? Her name is Dani Sheppard, and deputies say she’s been missing since 1:20 Wednesday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the 16 year old was last seen at a home on Angels Path in Penfield. Dani is about 5’2″ and 140 pounds. She was wearing ripped jeans, a black shirt, and white Crocs.

Deputies do not believe she is in danger.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.