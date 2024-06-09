Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old out of Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Have you seen 18-year-old Austin Viza? The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been missing since Saturday night, June 8.

Deputies say Viza is about 5’10” and 220 pounds and has blond hair. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Sans Souci Park on Monroe Orleans County Town Line Road in Brockport, and is believed to be on foot.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.