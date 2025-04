ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Deputies are searching for a girl they say has been missing since Tuesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 12-year-old Sah’rya Sharp was last seen leaving her house in Penfield on Penfield Road on April 22.

She was wearing black pants and a black hoodie. Deputies say Sah’rya is about 187 pounds and 5’4″ tall. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.