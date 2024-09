ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you seen Mahmoud Alkrad? Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he’s been missing since September 5.

Deputies say Alkrad a 23-year-old white man standing 6’2″ and is around 240 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a beige shirt and beige shorts in the Mt. Hope area.

Deputies believe he is in a white Jeep Compass with NYS license plates LNY3258.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.