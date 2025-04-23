Deputies searching for missing teens they believe could be together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Deputies say two teens are missing and might be together.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Angel Nieves, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving her house on Calkins Road in Henrietta. They say she was going to hang out with 17-year-old Oliver “Kayden” Bonner, the other missing teen.

Kayden was last seen Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. at his house in Henrietta on Emerald Circle. Kayden is about 160 pounds and 5’10”. Deputies aren’t sure what clothes he last had on.

Deputies say they don’t think the teens are currently in danger, but anyone with information is asked to call 911.