PENFIELD, N.Y. — Deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen in Penfield Saturday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Kelly Knox was last seen around 9:20 p.m. Kelly is white, 5’2″, and 110 pounds. She has black hair and blue/green eyes. She was last seen in a blue jacket, grey sweatshirt, and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.