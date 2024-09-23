Deputies: Two men steal trailer, drive to North Carolina and sell it

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff’s office has arrested two men after a “lengthy investigation.”

Paul Rutherford Jr., 51, and Cori Rutherford, 27, were arrested after deputies say they stole a trailer that had a roofing machine inside, drove it to North Carolina, and sold it for $4,000.

The roofing machine inside the trailer is valued at over $100,000.

Deputies say Paul has extensive criminal history, and has been arrested over 28 times and been convicted of four felonies in New York State. Paul was arrested in February after police say he stole Diesel fuel and tools from farms.

Both men were arraigned in Orleans County Court on Sept. 20, following the unsealing of an indictment. Cori was charged with grand larceny in the second degree and released.

Paul was charged with the following:

Two counts of grand larceny in the second degree

Two count of grand larceny in the third degree

Burglary in the third degree

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree

Paul was held on $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond, posted bail, and was released on the same day.