Deputies: Unlicensed driver charged after Canandaigua crash

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after a crash in Canandaigua Monday afternoon.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says Jay A. Vandyke was driving on State Route 5 & 20 when he crashed into another driver, Mark F. Powless, stopping for a red light near Hickox Road.

Deputies, the fire department, and the Canandaigua Emergency Squad responded to the scene. Vandyke was brought to a local hospital with internal injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The other driver, Powless, was not injured.

Deputies say Vandyke was driving without a license, and has been charged with:

Aggravated, unlicensed operator in the second-degree

Speed not reasonable and prudent

Following too closely

The crash closed State Route 5 & 20 between Hopkins Road and Hickox Road for about an hour Monday afternoon.