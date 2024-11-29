Deputies: Wayne County man dies after crashing into tree in Town of Conquest

CONQUEST, N.Y. — Deputies with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Conquest.

Officials say the driver, 49-year-old Arthur Wilferth of Newark, drove off Blass Road and crashed into a tree around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Wilferth died at the scene.

There was one other person in the car who was minorly injured in the crash, and treated by EMS crews.

Deputies didn’t release any information on the cause of the crash. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office a 315-253-1222.