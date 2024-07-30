Deputies: Woman steals over $15,000 from Pembroke PTA while serving as president and treasurer

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Deputies in Genesee County arrested a woman Tuesday after they say she stole over $15,000 in PTA money.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office tells News10NBC they arrested Nicole M. Will for grand larceny in the third degree. Officials say from January 2019 to April 2024, Will is accused of stealing $15,585.07 from the Pembroke PTA bank account. They say Will had access to the account because she was president and treasurer of the PTA.

Will was in CAP court in Genesee County at 9 a.m.