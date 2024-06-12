One firefighter, two people hurt in fire on Child Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One firefighter and two people were hurt in a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews tell News10NBC on scene it was a house fire and crews got to the scene in three minutes. Rochester Fire Department Chief Stefano Napolitano says the size of the home and the temperatures make the fire hard to fight.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News10NBC asked if anyone died in the fire, and Napolitano said he cannot confirm whether there were any fatalities.

The scene has Child Street near Jay Street blocked off. The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, and AMR are at the scene. It’s best to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.