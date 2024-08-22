Stolen car chase ends in deadly crash in Brighton

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A man is dead after teens driving a stolen KIA crashed into his car in Brighton during a police chase Thursday afternoon.

Police say it all started when a different stolen car crashed on Maria Street around 3:15 p.m. The suspect got out of the car and started running away from police, later jumping into another stolen KIA and drove off — nearly hitting an RPD officer.

Officers say shots were fired on Maria Street, but no one was hit.

Rochester Police started to chase the stolen KIA, ending with the KIA crashing into another uninvolved car trying to turn at the intersection at East Avenue and Linden Avenue. The man inside that car died at the scene.

Three teens ranging in ages 13-18 were in the stolen KIA, and have been brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with a variety of injuries.