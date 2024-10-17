WATCH NOW: Press conference in Rochester will discuss investigation developments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A press conference in Rochester Thursday will address “significant developments” in an investigation.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross hosted the press conference to announce the arrest of six people charged in a criminal complaint, accused of:

Wire fraud

Transportation of stolen goods in interstate commerce

Money laundering

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Conspiracy of other alleged accounts

Ross said the Greece Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the IRS Criminal Division were all involved in the investigation.

Ross says four the suspects are accused of stealing from retail stores and then resell them at New York Gold Diamond Pawn for less than the retail value. Then, Ross says the other two suspects would sell the items on eBay over retail value.

As a result, the stores stolen from, including Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s Walmart, and Kohl’s, suffered significant financial loss. Ross says the theft directly impacts communities causing stores to close, and prices to go up.

